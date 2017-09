ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಚಂಪಾಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ, ನಿಂದಕರಿಗೆ ಚಂಪಾಕಲಿ!

Sham

ಶಾಮ್.

English summary

Prof Chandrashekhar Patil chosen president of 83rd All India Kannada Sahithya Sammelana to be held in Mysuru. 24-26 November 2017. Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as 'Champa' is an Indian poet, playwright and public intellectual writing in Kannada. He edits literary monthly mag Sankramana, non-stop run since 1964.