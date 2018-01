ಬದುಕನ್ನು ಮುನ್ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ನಡೆದಾಡುವ ದೇವರ ಆಶ್ರಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಲಿತ ಪಾಠ

Sa Raghunatha

ಸ ರಘುನಾಥ

English summary

Siddaganga mutt Shivakumara swamiji is like father, mother and teacher for lakhs of people in Karnataka. One India Kannada columnist Sa Raghunatha remembers his childhood days at Siddaganga mutt and love shown by Shivakumara swamiji.