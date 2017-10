ಆ ಕ್ಷಣ ಯಾರಾದರೊಬ್ಬರು ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿಸಿದ್ದರೆ!

Sa Raghunatha

ಸ ರಘುನಾಥ, ಕೋಲಾರ

English summary

Life can push you to any extreme. Sometimes we may feel, it is enough. But, challenges inspire us to achieve more for a better life. Here is a human interest story of a retired teacher from Kolar, who had tried to commit suicide, but survived to proved what life is worth for.