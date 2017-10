Rangaswamy

ರಂಗಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಮೂಕನಹಳ್ಳಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Desha Kosha : Destination Lods, a village in France with just two hotels. The picturesque village has museum and art gallery too. Personal travelogue by Rangaswamy Mookanahalli, a chartered accountant in Barcelona, Spain.