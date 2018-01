ಹೊಸವರ್ಷ ಬಿಳಿ ಬಟ್ಟೆಯಂತೆ ಶುದ್ಧವಾಗಿರಲಿ, ಬಣ್ಣ ತುಂಬಲಿ

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

English summary

May the New Year be like clean white dress and fill it with beautiful colors of your choice. The New Year is not just about celebrating with friends, but all about happiness with the near and dear ones. An article by Meghana Sudhindra.