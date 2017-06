ಲಂಡನ್ನಿನ ಅಗ್ನಿದುರಂತ: ಅಮಾಯಕರ ದುರ್ಮರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಹೊಣೆ ಯಾರು?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 13:04 [IST]

12 people have been killed and dozens injured in June 14th, Wednesday's heavy fire that engulfed a tower block in west London, which firefighters are still trying to douse, reports the Guardian. Hundreds of firefighters battled to rescue residents from their flats after the fire broke out at Grenfell Tower on Latimer Road, near Notting Hill as the blaze rapidly engulfed the full height of the 24-storey block.