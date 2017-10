ಅದ್ದೂರಿ ಗಣೇಶೋತ್ಸವ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಬೃಂದಾವನ

Article

ಮಮತಾ ಜಿ ಆರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kannadigas in News Jersey celebrated Ganeshotsava and Sahitya Brindavana on 23rd September, 2017 in a grand fashion. Tabla Nani, Sudha Baragur enthralled the audience with their humorous presentation.