ಯಾದಗಿರಿ: ಚಿಂತನಹಳ್ಳಿ ಜಲಪಾತ, ಸಿದ್ದಲಿಂಗೇಶ್ವರರ ಐಕ್ಯಸ್ಥಳ ಕಾಣಿರಿ

Yadgir

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

‘Chintanalli’ famous for the temple of lord ‘Gavi Siddeshwara’ where the lord resides in a cave with natural water flowing over the temple and falling at the entrance . Chinthanalli is about 30 Km away from Yadgir.