ಸ್ಟಂಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಹಾಸಿಗೆ ಹಿಡಿದ ದುನಿಯಾ ವಿಜಯ್ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿ

Yadgir

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Actor Duniya Vijay's die hard fan Hulagappa alias Junglee injured doing stunt and now he is bedridden. Hulagappa a resident Yadgir district Vajjal village now seeking financial help