ಕೃಷಿ ನೀತಿ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ; ಮಹಾತ್ಮ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆಗೆ ಅವಮಾನ

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements. Khalistan flag draped over statue near the Indian embassy. Protesters were demonstrating against the farm bills.