ವಿಜಯಪುರ: ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಶೌಚಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಿಳೆ ನೇಣಿಗೆ ಶರಣು

Vijayapura

ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A 28 years old woman, Swathi Hosamani has committed suicide at Bathroom in Vijayapura district hospital. She was admitted after allegation made by villagers that she was invloved in sexual harassment on a minor girl.