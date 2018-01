ಉಡುಪಿ ಪರ್ಯಾಯ: ಪಲಿಮಾರು ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ವೈಭವದ ಪುರಪ್ರವೇಶ

Udupi

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Udupi Paryaya "Pura Pravesha" of Vidhyadeesha Theertha Swamiji of Palimar Mutt. Paryaya is a religious ritual which takes place once 2 year in Sri Krishna Matha of Udupi. The pooja and administration of Krishna Matha is distributed among the Swamijis of Ashta Matha's established by Dvaitha philosopher Sri Madhvacharya.