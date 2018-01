ಉಡುಪಿ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಹಿರಿಯ ಶ್ರೀಗಳಿಗೆ 'ಯತಿಕುಲ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ' ಬಿರುದು

Udupi

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Sri. Vishvesha Teertha Seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt, felicitated with Yathikula Chakravarthy on Jan 17. After receving the award Pejawar Seer said, serving Sri Krishna is the highest form of service. Also, I did not forget to serve people. I gave equal attenton to the service of God as well as people.