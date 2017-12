Udupi

Enjoy the beauty of Udupi and its surroundings by helicopter. The Udupi district administration launched heli-tourism as part of the Udupi Parba (Udupi Festival). Facility will be available at the NCC Ground in Udupi from December 22 to 27 and December 28 to 31, 2017 at at UVA Meridian Resorts at Koteshwar near Kundapur.