ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀಗಳಿಗೆ ವಿಪರೀತ ಬೆನ್ನು ನೋವು, 15 ದಿನ ವಿಶ್ರಾಂತಿ ಸೂಚನೆ

Udupi

ಉಡುಪಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Due to back pain Pejawar seer returned from Kurnool by flight. After the examination doctors suggests for 15 days rest and to avoid journey. On January 17th Pejawar seer paryaya completed in Udupi.