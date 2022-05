Hyderabad, Telangana | I am very happy & proud of her (Nikhat Zareen). Inshallah, step by step she will reach the Olympic games, says Nikhat Zareen's mother Parveen Sultana after Nikhat Zareen won gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships pic.twitter.com/A9rm8XwTVL — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022