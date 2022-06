ಫುಟ್ಬಾಲ್ ತಾರೆ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿಗೆ 35ನೇ ಜನ್ಮದಿನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ: ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯ

Happy birthday Leo Messi ❤️ may god always bless you with better health so that you can play untill lastness. Greatest player of all time,Lets hope for the best this year, we gonna blessed with a world cup❤️#legened🙏🏻#lotsofloveleomessi❤️#VamosArgentina🌟#greatestofalltime😘 pic.twitter.com/3LZbs0ojfy