ಕುತುಬ್ ಮೀನಾರ್ , ತಾಜಮಹಲ್ ಹಿಂದೂ ದೇವಾಲಯ : ಅನಂತಕುಮಾರ ಹೆಗಡೆ

Sirsi

ಶಿರಸಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Uttara Kannada MP Anant Kumar Hegde in his speech during the Nava Karnataka Parivartana Rally said Kutub Minar and Taj Mahal are Hindu temples. Archaeological Survey of India has clarified that Kutub Minar was a Hindu and Jain shrine.