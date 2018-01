ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಂದ್ ಕರೆ ಕೆಲವರಿಗೆ ಹವ್ಯಾಸ, ನನ್ನ ಬೆಂಬಲವಿಲ್ಲ: ಎಚ್ ಡಿಕೆ

Ramanagara

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Karnataka bandh call become habit, if problem of Mahadayi get solved by bandh, we can support. But problem cannot solved by bandh. So, I won't support, said by JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy in Magadi, Ramanagar district.