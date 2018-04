'7 ಶಾಸಕರನ್ನು ಮಡಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸೇರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡರಾ?'

Ramanagara

lekhaka-ramesh ramakirshna

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: How AICC president Rahul Gandhi allowed 7 JDS MLA's to join Congress? asked former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Channapatna, Ramanagara district. JDS 7 rebel MLA's troubled me and will disclose all their details in right time, Deve Gowda further added.