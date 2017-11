ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ನನ್ನ ವಿರುದ್ದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಲಿ :ಸಿ.ಪಿ.ಯೋಗೇಶ್ವರ್ ಸವಾಲು

Ramanagara

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP new joinee CP Yogeshwar has challenged Energy minister DK Shivakumar to contest against him in the upcoming Assembly Election. Channapatna MLA CP Yogeshwar said DK Shivakumar is doing conspiracy, instead he can directly enter the election battle field against me.