ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಬಂದು ಹೋದ ಮೇಲೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಮು ಗಲಭೆ: ಸಚಿವ ರೇವಣ್ಣ

Raichur

ರಾಯಚೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

After the visit of BJP national president Amit Shah, communal riot erupted in Karnataka, BJP state leaders like Anantkumar Hegde, Shobha Karandlaje, Pratap Simha try to provoke communal clashes, says minister HM Revanna in Raichur on Tuesday.