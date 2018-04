2019 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋನಿಯಾ, ರಾಹುಲ್ ಇಬ್ಬರಿಗೂ ಸೋಲು: ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಭವಿಷ್ಯ!

New Delhi

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

"Formeer Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi will lose their constituencies in 2019 Lok Sabha elections" BJP made counter attack. Earlier AICC president Rahul Gandhi told, 'BJP would suffer the kind of collapse not seen in years. and PM Modi will lose in his Constituency Varanasi in 2019'