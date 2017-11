ವಿಷ ಹಾಕಿ, ಲಾರಿ ಹರಿಸಿ ಸಾಯಿಸುವ ಐಸಿಸ್ ನ ವಿಕೃತ ಯೋಜನೆ ಬಯಲು!

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Amidst claims by the Kerala police that at least 100 from the state have joined the Islamic State, a new audio clip calling for attacks on Thrissur pooram and Kumbh Mela has surfaced. The audio clip in Malayalam was circulated on the Telegram group in which an operative calls for war on India. The voice in the 10 minute clip is that Rashid Abdullah, the leader of the ISIS module in Kasargod.