ಕೊರೊನಾ ಲಸಿಕೆ ಬರಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸಿದ್ಧವಾದಂತಿಲ್ಲ: ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it. GOI’s unpreparedness is alarming. https://t.co/AUjumgGjGC

English summary

The government lacks a "fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy" to deal with the pandemic which has affected over 33 lakh people in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today in his latest attack on the centre over the virus situation in the country.