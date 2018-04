"ಮೋದಿ ಅಲೆ ಹಾವು-ಮುಂಗುಸಿಗಷ್ಟೇ: ಹುಲಿಯನ್ನು ಪಳಗಿಸುವುದಕ್ಕಲ್ಲ!"

Mumbai

The Modi floods may have swept away snakes and mongooses by the tiger cannot be tamed, the Shiv Sena said while rebuffing BJP president Amit Shah’s rapprochement efforts. The bickering ally, which has declared its intention of going alone in the next polls, made strong comments against the BJP, saying the party was "still living in the golden era of 2014" while "the picture of 2019 will be completely different."