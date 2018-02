ಪುಟ್ಟಣ್ಣಯ್ಯ ಸಾವು : ಚುರುಕುಗೊಂಡ ರಹಸ್ಯ ತನಿಖೆ!

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

It is believed that police is conducting secret investigation in the death of farmers' leader and Melukote MLA K S Puttannaiah. He breathed his last on February 18 due to heart attack. But, some incidents before and after his death have lead to suspicion.