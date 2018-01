ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಯಿಂದ ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪ್ಪಾಜಿ ಕ್ಯಾಂಟೀನ್

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A man who is a fan of former prime minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda has started 'Appaji canteen' in Mandya. The canteen started working form Jan 29th monday. Meals will be available here in a very cheaper price.