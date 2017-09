ಕಾವೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪುಷ್ಕರ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ, ತೀರ್ಥ ಸ್ನಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ ಆಂಧ್ರ ಸಚಿವ

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Muzrai department minister Manikya Rao and Tirupati constituency MLA Sugunam participated in pushkar mela and performed pooja in Cauvery river at Srirangapatna, Mandya district on September 22.