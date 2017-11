ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಜಯಂತಿಯಂದು ಕೊಡಗು ಬಂದ್ ಗೆ ಕರೆ

Madikeri

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

We will not let people to celebrate Tippu Jayanti on Nov 10th, and we have decided to call Kodagu district bandh on that day, president of for Anti Tippu Jayanti celebration committee Abhimanyu Kumar told to media in Madikeri.