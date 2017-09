ಕರಗಪೂಜೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ದಸರಾ ಆರಂಭ

Madikeri

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

The historic Madikeri Dasara began with the procession of four Karagas of Shakti Devathe in Madikeri on September 21. After offering traditional pooja at Pampina kere at 5.30 pm, the Karagas of four Shakti Devathes went around the town to mark the beginning of Nadahabba.