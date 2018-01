ಕೊಡಗು: ಜೀಪು ಚಾಲಕ ಪೂವಯ್ಯ ಹತ್ಯೆ, ಪತ್ನಿಯೇ ಹಂತಕಿ!

Madikeri

ಕೊಡಗು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Ranjan Puvayya murder: Kodagu CCB police arrests three accused in including Puvayya's wife Shanti. A 45 year-old man Ranjan Puvayya shot dead in Madapura village, Somwarpet taluk Kodagu district on December 23.