ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣೆ ಮುಂದೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕನ ಹತ್ಯೆ; ಬಂದ್ ಕರೆ

West Bengal: Visuals from North 24 Parganas' Titagarh where BJP councillor Manish Shukla has been shot dead. pic.twitter.com/9z81tlLtFU

English summary

West Bengal BJP has called for a 12 hour bandh to protest against the murder of party worker Manish Shukla in Titagarh. BJP councillor Manish Shukla has been shot dead in front of Titagarh police station.