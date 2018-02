ನಲಪಾಡ್ ಗ್ಯಾಂಗ್ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ನಲುಗಿದ ವಿದ್ವತ್ ಯಾರು?

Karnataka

Mahesh

English summary

Who is Nalapad Gang attack victim Vidvat Lokanath? Vidvath son of businessman Lokanath attacked by Mohammed Nalapad on February 17, 2018. Vidvat is also great-grandson of the illustrious Dewan of erstwhile Mysore State, K Sheshadri Iyer who regarded as Maker of Modern Bengaluru.