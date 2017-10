Districts

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Shigli Basya known for defending himself against charges of theft, staged a protest this time by climbing a mobile tower in Haveri on October 25, 2017 morning and demanding for allow media to enter court hall. ಹೊಸ ಬೇಡಿಕೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಟವರ್ ಏರಿದ ಶಿಗ್ಲಿ ಬಸ್ಯಾ!