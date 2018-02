ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಬೇಕಾ? ಸಂದರ್ಶನದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಳ್ಳಿ!

Karnataka

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of the Pradesh Election Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress for the Assembly Election 2018. pic.twitter.com/nvW3HrTHGi

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Congress gave its approval to its 43-member state election committee which includes Chief minister Siddaramaih, AICC general secretary, in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal and others. KPCC chief G Parameshwara is the head of the committee.