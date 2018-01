Karnataka

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Many aspirants for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 ticket in Gulbarga Dakshina constituency. More than 2 leaders in the ticket race in all party's. BJP'S Dattatraya C. Patil Revoor sitting MLA of the constituency.