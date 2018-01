ಜಾರ್ಜ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಚುನಾವಣೆ 'ಧರ್ಮ ಯುದ್ಧ': ಎಎಪಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಪೃಥ್ವಿ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to throw its hat into the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. It would contest in several constituencies, the party has said. While it promises to be an interesting battle, the fight against Karnataka’s most controversial minister, K J George would be closely watched. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka convenor and national executive member, Prithvi Reddy has decided to take on George in the elections. In this interview with OneIndia, Reddy explains why he wants to take the fight to George.