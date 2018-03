ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್‌ ಶಾಸಕರ ಅನರ್ಹತೆ : ಮಾ.21ರಂದು ತೀರ್ಪು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲು ಸೂಚನೆ

Karnataka

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Karnataka assembly speaker K.B. Koliwad to deliver verdict on disqualification of 7 JD(S) rebel MLAs on March 21, 2018. Janata Dal (Secular) seeks disqualification of the seven rebel legislators who voted for Congress candidate in 2016 Rajya Sabha election.