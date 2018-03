ಮೈಸೂರು ಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ 'ಹಿಟ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್' ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ತಾ?

Karnataka

oi-Balaraj Tantri

English summary

JDS MLC Sandesh Nagaraj all set to jon BJP during party president Amit Shah's two days tour in Mysuru on March 30th, sources. Sandesh Nagaraj upset with JDS over party has refused to give ticket to his brother Sandesh Swamy in Narasimharaja constituency in Mysuru City.