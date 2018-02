ಬಿಜೆಪಿ-ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಗೆ ಸೆಡ್ಡುಹೊಡೆಯಲಿದೆಯೇ ಪಾಂಡವಪುರದ 'ಕುಮಾರಪರ್ವ'?

Karnataka

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: To sho it's stregnth in Mandya district JDS with former chief minister HDKumaraswamy's leadership organised Kumaraparva in Pandavapura. The programme will be taking place on Feb 9th, 4pm.