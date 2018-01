ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಕ್ರಮಣ, ಜನ ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯರ ಪಕ್ಷ ಉದಯ

Karnataka

Mahesh

English summary

Jana Samanyara Party backed by Kalasa Banduri Protestors inaugurated today(Jan 15) at Kudala Sangama, Bagalkote district. Farmer Women Nimbevva Ramanna Dore Inaugurated the programme by watering the sapling. Prof Champa, Vijay Kulkarni, Muttanna Komar, Dr Ayyappa Ramanna Dore, President of JSP were present.