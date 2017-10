ಕೋಮು ಗಲಭೆಕೋರರಿಗೆ ಹೇಮಂತ್ ನಿಂಬಾಳ್ಕರ್ ಕಟ್ಟೆಚ್ಚರ

Districts

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ, ಕಾರವಾರ

English summary

Hemant Nimbalkar, IPS, has warned those who are trying to instigate communal violence. He said stringent action will be taken against communal rioters. He was speaking at a function in Karwar.