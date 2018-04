ಅಂತೂ ಇಂತೂ ಸತ್ಯ ಸಂಗತಿ ಹೊರಬಿದ್ದಿದೆ : ಸಿದ್ದು ಕಾಲೆಳೆದ ಅಶೋಕ

Karnataka

oi-Prasad

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Finally cat is out of the bag! CM @siddaramaiah has confirmed contesting from Badami as well. When the Govt is involved in corruption & caste politics rather than development activities, it is obvious that your own people (Chamundeshwari) will ditch you & look for suitable leader pic.twitter.com/dWCqeinG0z

English summary

Finally cat is out of the bag! siddaramaiah has confirmed contesting from Badami as well. When the Govt is involved in corruption & caste politics rather than development activities, it is obvious that your own people (Chamundeshwari) will ditch you & look for suitable leader, says R Ashoka.