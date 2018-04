ಸ್ವರಾಜ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದ ದರ್ಶನ್ ಪುಟ್ಟಣ್ಣಯ್ಯ ಪರ 5 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಡಾಕ್ಟರ್‌ ಪ್ರಚಾರ

Karnataka

Swaraj Party candidate Darshan Puttannaiah gets the support of highly famous and pure social worker famous '5 rupees doctor' Dr.Shankare Gowda. Darshan Puttannaiah shares pics in the social media and convey his thanks to Dr.Shankare Gowda for agreeing to campaign in election for him.