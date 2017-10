ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಮೇಲೆ 300 ಕೋಟಿ ರು ಭೂಹಗರಣ ಹೊರಿಸಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ

Karnataka

The state BJP launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for denotifyng Rs 300 Crore worth land violating Supreme Court guidelines in Bhoopasandra village of Bengaluru North district. BJP MLC B J Puttaswamy, BJP spokesperson G Madhusudan and MLA Ravi Subramanya released the documents to the media to justify their claim.