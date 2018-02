ಜವಾರಿ ಕೋಳಿ ತಿಂದು ದೇಗುಲಕ್ಕೆ ಹೋದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗೆ ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ ತರಾಟೆ

Dear #ElectionHindu @OfficeOfRG, at Raita Samvada, you said, ‘This (K'taka) isn't my place’. Then why are you here? Does this reply suit the president of Congress Party? If boss is helpless, what can people expect from State Cong?Thanks for paving way for a #CongressMuktKarnataka pic.twitter.com/Ok2H6jGPLJ