ಬಿಲ್ಡಪ್ ಪ್ರಥಮ್ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಯೋಜನೆ ಬಹಿರಂಗ

Karnataka

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Big Boss Kannada 4 winner Pratham reveals his plan for Elections 2018. I dare to contest against Minister Ramanath Rai, MB Patil or JDS rebel Zameer Ali Khan. I prefer to contest with BJP ticket from Hanur in Chamarajanagar district.