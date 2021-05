ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಖಾಕಿ: ಕೊರೊನಾ 2ನೇ ಅಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ ಒಬ್ಬ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಸಾವು!

Youngest member of the police family to succumb to Covid. 24 year old, PSI Shamili of Kolar, attached to DK district lost her battle with COVID.

May her soul rest in peace.

But it could be any of us. Please cooperate with police, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/s7ecNSdZ67 — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) May 18, 2021