ಕಲಬುರಗಿ: ಅಪಘಾತ ಮಾಡಿದವನ ಹೊಡೆದು ಕೊಂದ ಗ್ರಾಮಸ್ಥರು

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Young man Ambarish hits his two wheeler to a old man in Kalburagi district Kalhangaraga village. Villagers gets angry by Ambarish and beat him. Ambarish died on the spot. afraid villagers thrown Ambarish body to the well.